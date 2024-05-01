Millas Launches Walk-Off Home Run to Beat Mets

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings evened their series with Syracuse at a game apiece Wednesday night, ending with a walk-off home run off the bat of C Drew Millas. The Missouri State product paced the offense with three hits, while RHP Spenser Watkins turned in Rochester's first quality start of 2024.

For the second night in a row, the Syracuse Mets notched a first-inning run. After a quick first out, CF Ben Gamel cracked a line drive double to deep right field and was brought around to score from second on a 106 MPH triple off the bat of 3B Rylan Bannon. He was stranded at third for the final out, leaving the Mets with a 1-0 lead to end the top of the first.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of Syracuse throughout the next two innings, with the Red Wings working their way out of a no-out, two-men-on situation in the top of the second. Both teams stranded a runner in the third inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Rochester got on the board and matched Syracuse's one run. After a 3B Carter Kieboom walk, Drew Millas doubled to left field, moving Kieboom to third base. The next at-bat, Kieboom, was driven in on an RBI infield single by SS Jack Dunn, evening the score at one.

Both teams remained scoreless over the next four innings. Although Syracuse applied pressure in the top of the ninth, RHP Rico Garcia kept the Mets at bay, stranding runners on first and second and sending the game into the bottom of the ninth still tied at one.

It seemed the battle would enter extra innings in the bottom of the ninth until Drew Millas stepped in the box with no one on and two outs. Millas launched the first pitch he saw to left-center field, a 410-foot solo home run to secure a 2-1 victory, the Wings' second walk-off win of the season. This was his second homer of the season and Rochester's first walk-off home run since August 22, 2023, against Worcester.

Former Baltimore Oriole Spenser Watkins took to the mound for the Red Wings, recording the first quality start from a Red Wings starting pitcher in 2024. In his fourth start of the season, Watkins tossed 6.0 innings, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out five and walking two. RHP Luis Reyes took the ball in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander threw 2.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out a pair. Rico Garica took over in the ninth and allowed no runs on one hit while walking one and striking out three to secure the win. This was his team-leading seventh consecutive scoreless appearance.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to C Drew Millas. The Missouri native launched a walk-off home run, the first by a Red Wing since August 22, 2023. The switch-hitting catcher went 3-for-4 while adding a double, notching his first three-hit game since July 27, 2023, at Worcester. This is his first game with two extra-base hits since May 16, 2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

The Red Wings look to take a 2-1 lead in the series against Syracuse in game three on Thursday afternoon. LHP DJ Herz takes the ball for Rochester, facing off against the Mets' RHP Mike Vasil. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

