Jacksonville Stifled in Shutout Against RailRiders

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Braxton Garrett tossed five shutout innings but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 5-0 Wednesday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the game scoreless in the sixth, Everson Pereira and T.J. Rumfield singled with one out. Following a strikeout, Luis Torrens laced a double that scored Pereira. Rumfield was thrown out at home by Griffin Conine, which limited the damage for the Jumbo Shrimp (16-13).

The game remained close into the eighth inning, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (19-9) began to pull away. Brandon Lockridge singled to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Pereira singled, which put runners at first and third. After Pereira stole second base, T.J. Rumfield was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jacksonville recorded the second out of the eighth on a fielder's choice, but the Railriders extended the lead to 2-0. With runners at the corners, Torrens cracked a three-run home run to put things out of reach for the Jumbo Shrimp. The 5-0 lead was enough for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to secure the victory.

Garrett looked sharp in his outing. He allowed just one hit over five scoreless while striking out three. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre righty Clayton Beeter was impressive as well. Beeter struck out nine over 5.2 innings of work and recorded his third win of the season.

Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Darren McCaughan (1-2, 6.14 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against RailRiders LHP Tanner Tulley (0-2, 6.17 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com .

Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations around the ballpark. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they honor and pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the culinary and customer service world for Waffle Hut Waitress Games.

