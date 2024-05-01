'Pigs Drop Second Straight to Open Series with WooSox
May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-15) suffered their third consecutive defeat as they fell 5-2 to the Worcester Red Six (13-15) on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.
Scoreless after the first three frames, the WooSox broke the deadlock in a big way in the fourth. Worcester plated four runs off IronPigs starter Mick Abel thanks to an RBI double from Corey Rosier, an RBI single from Karson Simas, and a two-run single for Chase Meidroth.
The 'Pigs finally got on the board in the sixth. Weston Wilson singled with one out and David Dahl followed with a base hit to move him to third base. Aramis Garcia then drove in Wilson with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.
The WooSox got that run back in the seventh on an RBI double from Niko Kavadas.
For the second straight game, the 'Pigs scored with two outs in the ninth as Cal Stevenson dunked in an RBI single to bring the final score to 5-2.
Grant Gambrell (1-3) collected the win for the WooSox, working six innings while allowing just a run on six hits and a walk, striking out three.
Mick Abel (1-2) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, conceding four runs in four innings on six hits and three walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and WooSox square off again on Thursday, May 2 with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) is slated to go for the IronPigs while the WooSox counter with Nick Pivetta (ML Rehab).
