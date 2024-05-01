Bisons Bats Could Not Keep Pace with Indianapolis on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Buffalo Bisons could not overcome a pair of big innings in their 14-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday morning at Victory Field.

Buffalo's first morning game started off with the Indians striking for three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal drove in a pair with a two-run base hit, he scored two batters later thanks to a Liover Peguero fielder's choice.

However, Steward Berroa brough the Bisons within a run with a two-run home run to left field off of Indianapolis starter Eric Lauer. Berroa's second homer of the season came with two out in the inning and scored Leo Jimenez, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Indianapolis roared right back with five more runs in the last of the second inning. They were aided by three errors in the inning that led to four runs. The Bisons trailed the I-Tribe 8-2 through two innings.

Orelvis Martinez and Damiano Palmegiani belted back-to-back home runs to open the top of the third inning against Lauer, trying to bring Buffalo back into the game. It was the second time the Bisons offense hit back-to-back homers this season. But the two runs trimmed the Indianapolis lead to 8-2 through three.

The Indians would add to the lead with solo runs in the fourth inning, four more runs in the fifth, and one more in the sixth. Buffalo's final run of the game came on a Berroa base hit that scored Jimenez for the second time in the game, 14-5. Berroa increased his RBI total to seven thanks to three in the loss.

Fitz Stadler and Hagen Danner each pitched scoreless relief appearances, combining to throw the final 2.2 innings in the loss.

The Bisons and Indianapolis are scheduled to meet for game three of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday evening. Chad Dallas is slated to pitch against Cam Alldred at Victory Field.

