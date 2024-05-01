Iowa and Omaha Split Doubleheader

May 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-13) and Omaha Storm Chasers (15-11) split today's doubleheader with Iowa taking a 6-5 walk-off win in game one and Omaha winning by a 5-1 score in game two.

In game one, Iowa trailed, 3-0, heading in to the fourth inning, but Owen Caissie cut Omaha's lead to 3-1 with a solo shot. The Storm Chasers extended to their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth but Darius Hill and Luis Vazquez both drove in a run with a hit and David Peralta brought another run with a single, giving Iowa a 5-4 lead.

Omaha tied the game up in the sixth inning at 5-5, but Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to give the I-Cubs the walk-off win. Justin Steele made his first start on rehab and did not factor in the decision as he threw 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

In game two, the Storm Chasers took a 5-0 lead after two innings, but the I-Cubs cut the lead to 5-1 on a run-scoring single from BJ Murray Jr. in the sixth inning.

Sam McWilliams and Edwin Escobar combined for 5.0 scoreless innings and six strikeouts in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES: Iowa picked up its third walk-off win of the season, with the others coming on April 2 vs. Toledo and April 16 vs. Louisville. Darius Hill has reached base safely in eight straight games, batting .428 (12-for-28) during that span.

Iowa will play vs. Omaha on Thursday for the third of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.