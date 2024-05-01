Clippers Walk-Off in Extras

The Columbus Clippers rallied late to defeat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday at Huntington Park in the series opener between in-state rivals.

Kyle Manzardo hit his team-leading 7th home run of the season in the 5th inning, tying the game at 3-3. The Clippers got another long ball in the 8th off the bat of Daniel Schneemann (5), dramatically tying the contest 6-6.

Peter Strzelecki (1-0) held the Mud Hens at bay in the top of the 10th inning. In the bottom of the frame, Columbus had the bases loaded after just one pitch. With the automatic runner on second base, Toledo's Devin Sweet (1-3) intentionally walked Johnathan Rodriguez before plunking Jhonkensy Noel with his first pitch.

Two outs later, Bryan Lavastida grounded the ball to Toledo third baseman Jace Jung, but an errant throw pulled first baseman Keston Hiura off the bag, allowing Rodriguez to score the winning run in walk-off fashion.

The Clippers and Mud Hens will be back at it on Wednesday for Puppypalooza; the first pitch at Huntington Park is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

