FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







A PK goal from Mina Tanaka is the lone goal in Utah as the Royals hold off the Chicago Stars for their second win in a row.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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