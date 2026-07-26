Del Fava, Milazzo, Tanaka and Lacasse Create Highest-Scoring Game in Club History with 4-1 Victory at North Carolina

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Seeking another victory after its 1-0 home win over Orlando last weekend, the Utah Royals (now 9-4-3. 30 points, 3rd NWSL) entered Saturday's matchup away at North Carolina determined to bring home three points. With an early goal by Royals captain Kate Del Fava, two assists from defender Nuria Rábano, a third 2026 goal from Tatumn Milazzo, and incredible second-half goals from Mina Tanaka and Cloè Lacasse, the Royals notched a dominant 4-1 win over the Courage in an electric match where the entirety of the Royals roster was unstoppable.

The victory marked multiple milestones for the URFC crew, including the 20th regular-season win for Royals' Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets, the Royals' ninth win of the season, the most goals Utah has ever scored in one match, and most away goals as well. The 14th week of the 2026 NWSL campaign continues to be full of outstanding performances from Utah, now just one point outside the top of the 2026 table.

Del Fava Hits 10,000 Minutes & Notches Goal

In the 6th minute, Rábano took a corner kick, sending a cross directly to Del Fava, who headed the ball into the back of the net from the left side. The goal was Del Fava's first this season, marking her third career goal in the NWSL, with the previous occurring during a 2-1 win over Bay FC in 2024. Additionally, the goal marks the eighth set-piece goal for Utah this season, and the first corner kick conceded by North Carolina during the 2026 season.

Del Fava continued to mark milestones during the match, hitting 10,000 regular-season minutes played in the 43rd minute, becoming the 70th all-time NWSL player to do so - the achievement coinciding with her first goal contribution in the 2026 season. The Wisconsin native has played every minute for Utah since the Club returned to NWSL play in March 2024, making her a multi-season Iron Woman and a true cornerstone of the Royals' roster.

Milazzo & Rábano Give Utah the Lead

In the 24th minute, the Royals took another corner, where the ball was cleared by the Courage before making its way to Rábano. The defender passed the ball up to Milazzo, who rocketed a shot into the net, doubling the Royals lead to 2-0, Tatumn notching her third goal of the season. Rábano now boasts three assists during 2026, the second occurring earlier in the match, with the goal creating the defender's first multi-assist game during her career in the NWSL.

Tanaka & Lacasse Bring it Home

In the 64th minute, FW Cloé Lacasse crossed a set piece into Mina Tanaka, who headed the ball with precision into the top of the net to give the Royals a 3-1 lead. The goal was Tanaka's fifth of the season, and Lacasse's fourth assist.

After being fouled in the box in the 94th minute, Lacasse took the penalty kick, scoring the fourth goal of the match in stoppage, and converting her first career NWSL penalty kick attempt. Lacasse now leads URFC in goals scored this season with six. Lacasse and Tanaka are both key playmakers for the Royals, the duo impeccably showcased during Utah's 4-1 victory over the Courage, marking the most goals that the Royals have ever scored in Club history.

Looking Ahead

Following today's victory, the Royals - unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 contests - now return home to host two matches this week. The first visitor being global star Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, July 29, before welcoming Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, August 2, at America First Field. Tickets for both matches can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

URFC Next Home Match: 7/29 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Washington Spirit at home. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match at America First Field!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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