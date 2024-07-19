FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC defeated Utah Royals FC 2-1 at Lumen Field in the first match of the Summer Cup on July 19, 2024. Cameron Tucker scored for Utah, and Seattle's Olivia Athens and Sofia Huerta scored in the victory.

