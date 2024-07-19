FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals
July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Seattle Reign FC defeated Utah Royals FC 2-1 at Lumen Field in the first match of the Summer Cup on July 19, 2024. Cameron Tucker scored for Utah, and Seattle's Olivia Athens and Sofia Huerta scored in the victory.
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
