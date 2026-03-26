FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
San Diego secures a victory at home thanks to goals from Dudinha, Lia Godfrey, and Melanie Barcenas despite a strong performance from Thorns goalkeeper Morgan Messner and a goal from Pietra Tordin.
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