FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Bay FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Portland Thorns FC returned to winning ways on Wednesday night, beating Bay FC, 2-0, behind goals from M.A. Vignola and Mallie McKenzie. Portland went up in the first half behind Vignola's spectacular strike, booting a half-volley following a set piece into the back of the net. Then, late in the second half, Mallie McKenzie scored her first NWSL goal when she finished home from close range.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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