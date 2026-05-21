FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Bay FC
Published on May 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Portland Thorns FC returned to winning ways on Wednesday night, beating Bay FC, 2-0, behind goals from M.A. Vignola and Mallie McKenzie. Portland went up in the first half behind Vignola's spectacular strike, booting a half-volley following a set piece into the back of the net. Then, late in the second half, Mallie McKenzie scored her first NWSL goal when she finished home from close range.
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