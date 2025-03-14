FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride hit for a remarkable six goals to defeat the Chicago Stars, 6-0, at home in the season opener. A brace from forward Barbra Banda and a set of individual contributions from her Pride teammates helped lift Orlando to an impressive start to their campaign.

