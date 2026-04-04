FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC traded blows all night in a seven-goal barn burner, with the Dash coming out on top 4-3. Taylor Flint opened the scoring from the spot before Kat Rader responded from the other spot, followed by Sarah Weber and then Kiki Van Zanten. Flint converted a second penalty to put Racing up, but Van Zanten struck again to equal followed by Sarah Puntigam's late game-winning goal.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.