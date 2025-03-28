FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Gotham FC and Houston Dash go back and forth and come out with a point each in this 0-0 match.

