FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Bay FC
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Gotham FC earns its first home win of the season behind an own goal, a finish from Rose Lavelle, and a PK from Esther González. Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz recorded 12 saves in the match, setting a club record and tying the NWSL single-game mark.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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