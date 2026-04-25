FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Bay FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC earns its first home win of the season behind an own goal, a finish from Rose Lavelle, and a PK from Esther González. Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz recorded 12 saves in the match, setting a club record and tying the NWSL single-game mark.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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