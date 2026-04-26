FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars vs. Boston Legacy FC
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Chicago Stars secure a clean sheet win at home thanks to goals from Jordyn Huitema and Nádia Gomes and a strong performance in goal by Katie Atkinson.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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