FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars vs. Boston Legacy FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Chicago Stars secure a clean sheet win at home thanks to goals from Jordyn Huitema and Nádia Gomes and a strong performance in goal by Katie Atkinson.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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