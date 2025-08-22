FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on August 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 on August 21, 2025. Alyssa Thompson scored the lone goal in the victory for Angel City.

