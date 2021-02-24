Fulcher Returns from Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.

Fulcher, 22, has yet to make his 2020-21 season debut. A third-year pro, he was limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two professional seasons, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

The Griffins will take a three-game winning streak into this Friday's 7 p.m. home game against the Chicago Wolves, whose perfect 7-0 mark puts them atop the AHL standings. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all games, home and road) or tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

