Marlies Pick up Second Straight Win against Stockton

February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: R. Clune (2) (C. Rosen, J. McKenna), J. Anderson (2) (A. Brooks, K. Agostino), J. Duszak, (1) (K. Agostino, A. Brooks), T. Gaudet (4) (S. Pooley, T. Kivihalme), J. Anderson (3) (K. Rubins, J. Duszak)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (30/31)

Stockton: A. Gallant (1) (M. Simpson, R. Hamilton)

Goaltender: G. Sparks (20/25)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Rich Clune put the Marlies on the board at 2:52 of the first period. He has two goals in two consecutive games.

Joey Anderson scored at 7:26 of the first period and 16:23 of the third period. This was his second career game-winning goal. Anderson has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) through six games with the Marlies this season.

Joseph Duszak scored at 15:49 of the first period and has the secondary assist on Anderson's third period goal. This was his first goal of the season. Duszak has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in six games.

Tyler Gaudet scored at 4:12 of the second period. Gaudet has seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in seven games this season.

Calle Rosen recorded the primary assist on Clune's first period goal. Rosen has points (1-2-3) in three consecutive games.

Jeremy McKenna registered the secondary assist on Clune's first period. He has assists (2) in his first two AHL games.

Adam Brooks picked up the primary assist on Anderson's goal and the secondary assist on Duszak's goal, both in the first period. This is Brooks' second multi-point game of the season. He has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in six games.

Kenny Agostino had the secondary assist on Anderson's goal and the primary assist on Duszak's goal, both in the first period. Agostino has points (2-5-7) in five consecutive games. He had 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games last season.

Scott Pooley recorded the primary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. Pooley has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in six games.

Teemu Kivihalme collected the secondary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. Kivihalme has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in six games.

Kristians Rubins registered the primary assist on Anderson's third period goal.

Joseph Duszak had the secondary assist on Anderson's third period goal. Duszak has three points (1-1-2) through two games.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 30 of 31 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 4-2-0-0 on the season with a .933 save percentage and a 1.86 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

The Marlies are third in the AHL in goals for (24).

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play.

Stockton had a 31-25 edge in shots in all situations. Joey Anderson, Joseph Duszak, Scott Pooley and Calle Rosen led the Marlies with three shots on goal.

The Marlies are 4-2-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-0-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 3-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 2-0-0 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 2-0-0-0 in Tuesday games and are 4-2-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (4)

Assists: K. Agostino, T. Liljegren (5)

Points: K. Agostino, T. Gaudet (7)

PPG: A. Brooks (2)

Shots: K. Agostino, N. Robertson (18)

+/-: T. Gaudet, C. Rosen (+7)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On whether Toronto took their foot off the pedal as their lead grew:

To be honest with you, I didn't think we had our foot down on the pedal at any point to start the game. We were very fortunate to be up the way we were. The group knows it. They know they didn't come out and play the way they needed to play. It's a tough win to enjoy when the process and how we want to play is not there.

On Andrew D'Agostini's play over six games:

He's having a lot of fun. He's got a big smile on his face. He's been our most consistent competitor in these games and that's not to take away from our team, we've had some really good games up until today. The score could have very easily been flipped in the opposite direction. D'Agostini again gave us a heck of a chance to win a hockey game. We were opportunistic with our chances but for the most part, our group's not very happy with the overall game and how we played tonight.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 19: Recalled defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from loan to Wichita (ECHL)

Signed defenceman Dakota Krebs to an ATO

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 24 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 26 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

March 1 vs. Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

March 3 vs. Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

March 5 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.