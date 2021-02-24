American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda, their game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, against the Bakersfield Condors in San Jose has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #72 - Bakersfield at San Jose - from Thu., Feb. 25 to TBD
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2021
- Monsters Announce April 25th Game Versus Wolves Will be Moved to Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m. - Cleveland Monsters
- San Jose Barracuda Game Postponed - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Jayson Megna Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fulcher Returns from Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors March Game Jersey Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat, Marlies Battle Wednesday at the Saddledome - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - Iowa Wild
- Tonight's Game against Iowa Postponed - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #5 Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Pick up Second Straight Win against Stockton - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.