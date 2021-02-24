Forward Jayson Megna Reassigned to Eagles

February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Megna has already skated in two NHL games with the Avalanche this season and now returns to Loveland, where he posted 18 goals and 16 assists in just 43 games during the 2019-20 season.

Megna has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 123 career NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Avalanche. He has tallied 203 points (98g/105a) in 355 total AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets, Hershey Bears and Eagles, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 postseason contests.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

