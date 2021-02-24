Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Andrew Peeke to the Monsters. In six appearances for Columbus this season, Peeke posted 0-2-2 with a -3 rating and was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

A 6'3", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 22, supplied 1-4-5 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 28 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. In 2019-20, Peeke contributed 5-11-16 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 29 AHL appearances for the Monsters.

Prior to his professional career, Peeke registered 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 119 NCAA appearances for the University of Notre Dame spanning three seasons from 2016-19 and served as team captain during the 2018-19 campaign. In one season of USHL action, Peeke registered 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 56 appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers in 2015-16. In 2018, Peeke helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

