American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for tonight against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Texas, has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #69 - Iowa at Texas - from Wed., Feb. 24 to TBD
