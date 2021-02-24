American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for tonight against the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Texas, has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #69 - Iowa at Texas - from Wed., Feb. 24 to TBD

