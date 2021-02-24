San Jose Barracuda Game Postponed

SAN JOSE, CA - In relation to COVID-19 protocols related to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) has elected to postpone the Barracuda's game scheduled for Thursday against the Bakersfield Condors at Solar4America Ice.

Despite having only one player currently impacted, the decision to cancel the team's practice and training activities on Wednesday, and postpone the game on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution.

Additional updates regarding the team's upcoming schedule, including a rescheduling of Thursday's game, will be announced in the near future.

