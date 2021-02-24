San Jose Barracuda Game Postponed
February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - In relation to COVID-19 protocols related to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) has elected to postpone the Barracuda's game scheduled for Thursday against the Bakersfield Condors at Solar4America Ice.
Despite having only one player currently impacted, the decision to cancel the team's practice and training activities on Wednesday, and postpone the game on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution.
Additional updates regarding the team's upcoming schedule, including a rescheduling of Thursday's game, will be announced in the near future.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2021
- Monsters Announce April 25th Game Versus Wolves Will be Moved to Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m. - Cleveland Monsters
- San Jose Barracuda Game Postponed - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Jayson Megna Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Fulcher Returns from Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors March Game Jersey Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat, Marlies Battle Wednesday at the Saddledome - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - Iowa Wild
- Tonight's Game against Iowa Postponed - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #5 Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Pick up Second Straight Win against Stockton - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.