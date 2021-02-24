Condors March Game Jersey Raffle Is Live

February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is giving fans the opportunity to bring the game-night experience home with them this season. Everyone has the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for game-issued, signed Condors jerseys featuring current Edmonton Oilers, fan favorites, and members of the 2021 team. Raffle tickets are $10 with no limit on how many can be purchased, with all March games available for purchase now. Winners will be notified within 48 hours of the end of game that they won. Shipping costs may apply with a jersey raffled every Condors home game. Drawings occur during the second intermission of the select game

HOUCHIN COMMUNITY BLOOD BANK JERSEY RAFFLE MARCH SCHEDULE :

Wednesday, March 3 - #6 Vincent Desharnais (navy)

Saturday, March 6 - #18 Josh Currie (orange) - LIVE on 23ABC

Wednesday, March 10 - #4 Keegan Lowe (white)

Friday, March 12 - #29 Ryan McLeod (white)

Saturday, March 13 - #20 Cooper Marody (navy)

Saturday, March 20 - #2 Evan Bouchard (white) - LIVE on 23ABC

Sunday, March 21 - #9 Luke Esposito (navy) - LIVE on 23ABC

Wednesday, March 24 - #10 Jakob Stukel (orange)

CONDORS HIT THE ROAD IN SAN JOSE THURSDAY NIGHT

The Condors face-off against the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday at 6 p.m. You can watch the game LIVE on AHLTV.com or listen on Fox Sports 970 AM and through the iHeartRadio App.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.