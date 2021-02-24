Heat, Marlies Battle Wednesday at the Saddledome

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (0-2-0-0; 5th Canadian) vs. Toronto Marlies (4-2-0-0; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 6:00 p.m. MST | 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com. The radio call of the action is available free on Spreaker.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to make the third time the charm as the Heat aim to get into the win column in game three of a four-game set against the Toronto Marlies to open the season. The Heat fell behind 3-0 in the opening frame of Tuesday's game and were unable to get within striking distance, ultimately falling 5-1.

GALLANT HAS A GAME

Forward Alex Gallant had a busy night on the score sheet on Tuesday, finishing an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. Gallant scrapped with Toronto's Richard Clune in the second period after Stockton fell behind 4-0 then scored a goal early in the third, the Heat's lone tally of the night.

INSTANT IMPACT

Mark Simpson made his AHL debut in last night's game and booked his first point with an assist on Gallant's marker. The center is coming off a four-year stint at the University of New Brunswick, where he tallied 77 points with 32 goals in 109 games.

CHASING THE GAME

Slow starts have plagued Stockton, which has fallen behind by two and three in first periods and then a cumulative deficit of 10-0 through the first 40 minutes of games in the young season. Stockton has conceded goals early in the second frame in each game when looking to right the ship after slow first frames, conceding 4:12 into the second on Tuesday and 2:11 in the middle frame in Sunday's season opener.

EVERYTHING BUT SCORING

Stockton has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at netminder Andrew D'Agostini, running up 63 shots but being stopped 61 times through the first two contests of the four-game set. The Heat will look to find the back of the net early and often to get in the win column on Wednesday.

IF HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

Then that's good news for the home team. Toronto won the first two games of its season-opening series against the Manitoba Moose, holding the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets to an identical goal total in each of the first two games. The Moose rallied for wins in each of the final two games of the opening week jaunt, earning a 2-2 split.

