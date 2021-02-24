Monsters Announce April 25th Game Versus Wolves Will be Moved to Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced Wednesday the following date and time adjustments for an upcoming home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the team's 2020-21 regular-season schedule.

Date Changes:

- The Monsters' home game on Sunday, April 25th vs. the Chicago Wolves at 1:00 p.m. will now be played on Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m.

All tickets that have been purchased for the original game date will be automatically transferred to the new scheduled game date.

