Monsters Announce April 25th Game Versus Wolves Will be Moved to Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m.
February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced Wednesday the following date and time adjustments for an upcoming home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the team's 2020-21 regular-season schedule.
Date Changes:
- The Monsters' home game on Sunday, April 25th vs. the Chicago Wolves at 1:00 p.m. will now be played on Saturday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m.
All tickets that have been purchased for the original game date will be automatically transferred to the new scheduled game date.
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to Taxi Squad