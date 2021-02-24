Tonight's Game against Iowa Postponed

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and the AHL announced today that that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, tonight's game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park has been postponed.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Fans who have purchased through Ticketmaster.com can contact Ticketmaster to request a full refund for tonight's game. Fans with packages that are impacted by this change to the schedule will have their seats for tonight's game automatically banked for a future game this season. Direct questions the Stars ticket department at tickets@texasstars.com.

