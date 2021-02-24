American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Jose Barracuda, their game scheduled for Thursday against the Bakersfield Condors in San Jose (AHL Game #72) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not been determined.

The Condors are next in action Wednesday, March 3 at home against San Jose at 6 p.m.

