American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
February 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Iowa Wild, their game scheduled for tonight against the Texas Stars (AHL Game #69) in Cedar Park, Texas, has been postponed.
A make-up date has not been determined.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
