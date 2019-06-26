Fireflies Game Notes: June 26 at Lexington (Game 73)

Columbia Fireflies (3-3, 27-45) @ Lexington Legends (2-4, 39-36)

RHP Jose Butto (2-7, 4.45) vs. RHP Charlie Neuweiler (3-7, 5.59)

Wed., June 26, 2019 - Whitaker Bank Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - First Pitch 12:05 p.m. - Game 73

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell to Lexington, 9-2, on Tuesday night. The Fireflies were shut out through the first eight innings. Hayden Senger recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Mark Vientos and Juan Uriarte each had an RBI. Alec Kisena and Christian Tripp both tossed scoreless relief outings.

SWINGIN': Hayden Senger has enjoyed a hot start to the second half. The 21-year-old is hitting .550 (11-for-20) since The all-star break, and has recorded an extra-base hit in each of the five contests he's played in. Senger is the team leader in home runs (2) during that stretch, and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (8).

RESPECT: With a base hit on Tuesday night, Chandler Avant has now reached base safely in 15 straight contests, the longest such streak for a member of the Fireflies this season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder has made major strides at the plate this year after hitting just .105 in 11 April games. Since May 16 (25 GP), Avant leads the team with a .370 on-base percentage. His batting average is also .292 during that span.

WHO'S HOT?: Ronny Mauricio leads Columbia in hitting (.288 average). The All-Star is fifth in the league with 77 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The Mets prospect has performed notably well at the plate as of late:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (19 GP) - .314 (27-for-86), 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 20 K

WELCOME BACK: Columbia newcomer Danny Hrbek tossed two scoreless innings in his Fireflies debut on Saturday. The former Radford Highlander was signed and activated earlier in the day, and wasted no time providing the pitching staff with some quality innings. The righty allowed just one baserunner in two innings of work, while striking out three. Hrbek, a member of Lexington's 2018 SAL Championship team, will be making his return to Whitaker Bank Ballpark this series.

BLUEGRASS BLUES: Columbia faces Lexington for the final time this season on Wednesday. The Fireflies are just 3-11 against the Legends in 14 prior meetings this season. Columbia is on the sour end of a minus 51 run differential over those 14 games.

