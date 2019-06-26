Senger Continues Hot Streak in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY - Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger has seen a resurgence at the plate since the All-Star break. The 22-year-old delivered his fourth multi-hit game in as many days on Tuesday night. Senger went 2-3 at the plate with a double and a walk in a 9-2 loss to Lexington. The Ohio native is hitting .550 (11-20) with two homers, five doubles and eight RBIs since the start of the second half.

While Senger did have an excellent night at the dish, Columbia (3-3, 27-45) was held scoreless through the first eight innings on Tuesday. Lexington (2-4, 39-36) starter Evan Steele (W, 2-2) tossed five shutout innings on the mound. The lefty allowed just two hits and no walks, but struck out seven.

Willy Taveras (L, 4-6), on the other hand, did not fair quite as well. Taveras was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in the loss. Alec Kisena took over for the 21-year-old in the fifth. Kisena inherited a pair of baserunners, but worked through the jam without allowing a run.

C.J. Eldred (S, 1) took over for the Legends in the sixth. The former Iowa Hawkeye faced the minimum in the sixth and eighth innings, but did see some trouble in the seventh. Juan Uriarte came to bat against the righty with runners at the corners and two outs. Uriarte flew out to left field, ending the scoring threat.

The Fireflies did their best to rally in the ninth. Mark Vientos put his team on the board with an RBI double to left-center. Uriarte added another tally with a run-scoring single up the middle. Uriarte attempted to stretch the base hit into a two-bagger, and was thrown out by Eric Cole from center to end the game.

Columbia will conclude its road trip with the series finale against Lexington on Wednesday. RHP Jose Butto (2-7, 4.45) will start against Lexington RHP Charlie Neuweiler (3-7, 5.59). First pitch from Whitaker Bank Ballpark is set for 12:05 ET. Tune in to the action at FireFliesLivestream.com or at MiLB.TV.

