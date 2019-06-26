Annual Miracle League Game at SRP Park this Sunday

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with the Greater Augusta Family YMCA Miracle League are excited to host the 2019 Miracle League game with the GreenJackets on Sunday, June 30th at approximately 3:50 P.M.

Players from the Greater Augusta Family YMCA Miracle League will play a special 30-minute exhibition game with players from the Augusta GreenJackets. Gates will open at 3:30pm for this special evening at SRP Park.

The YMCA's Miracle League is a baseball league specifically designed for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Games are played on a rubberized surface field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assisted devices. The Miracle League Field located behind the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Wrightsboro Road. Seasons are held each year in the Spring and Fall.

The competitive league calls balls, strikes, outs, and the score is kept. Each player in the competitive league must be able to play without assistance. There are no "buddies" in the competitive league.

"Our Miracle League players make their disabilities a special ability with their incredible can-do attitudes and perseverance. It's always inspiring to watch them play!" says Rina Sinclair, Youth and Adapted Sports Director at the Wilson Family YMCA.

"Miracle League Night is one of our favorite events every year and our players really enjoy it! Everyone should come out and see these amazing athletes and what they can accomplish in spite of their disability," says Tom Denlinger, Vice President, Augusta GreenJackets Baseball.

To go along with the Miracle League game, it is also the Path2College 529 Savings Plan Sunday FUNday Disney Night. Fans are encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite Disney character to participate in the Pre-Game Parade (4:35PM) and possibly be chosen to participate in other Disney related promotions. The GreenJackets will also highlight on Sunday: a Mickey and Minnie Mouse special appearance from 4-6PM, Face Painting by Arty Party, Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Kids Run the Bases and much more. Sunday, June 30th, is also a Jr. Jackets Kids Club Day presented by: Path2College 529 Savings Plan, Pediatric Partners of Augusta, Sno-Cap Drive-In and Tum-E-Yummies, which means that kids 12 & under will get in free when signed up for the Jr. Jackets Kids Club.

