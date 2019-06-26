Hagerstown Suns Homestand #7 Preview: June 27-July 3

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns welcome the Delmarva Shorebirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers to Municipal Stadium for their first homestand in the second half. The Suns will take on the Shorebirds for four games June 27-30, and then kick off July with three games against the Grasshoppers July 1-3.

The Suns are 4-7 against Delmarva this season, but this will be the first series between the two teams at Municipal Stadium in 2019. The two teams last faced off June 6-9 and split a four-game set. The Suns have also struggled against Greensboro this season, winning just two of the eight matchups. The teams last met April 25-28 at Municipal Stadium with the Grasshoppers taking three of four from Hagerstown.

Schedule

Thursday, June 27: Suns vs. Delmarva Shorebirds: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 28: Suns vs. Delmarva Shorebirds: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday June 29: Suns vs. Delmarva Shorebirds: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 30: Suns vs. Delmarva Shorebirds: 2:05 p.m.

Monday, July 1: Suns vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2: Suns vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3: Suns vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers: 7:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponents

ABOUT THE SHOREBIRDS: The Shorebirds were the gold standard in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, and have continued that in the second half. Delmarva won the Northern Division with a 48-21 first-half record, and is already 5-1 in the second half. The offense has been good this season, and is second in the league in on-base percentage (.331), but it has been the pitching that has led to Delmarva's dominance. Their 3.00 team ERA is the best in the league, and the Shorebirds also lead in strikeouts (759), WHIP (1.17), shutouts (11), hits allowed (495) and home runs allowed (36). The staff is led by Orioles No. 1 prospect Grayson Rodriguez (2.21 ERA, 78 K), Drew Rom (1.46 ERA, 69 K) and Gray Fenter (1.82 ERA, 67 K), who have been three of the best starting pitchers in the league this season.

ABOUT THE GRASSHOPPERS: The Grasshoppers had a strong first half (44-25), but came up just short of the Northern Division title. Like Delmarva, it was the pitching that anchored Greensboro to a strong first half. Their 3.41 team ERA is good for third-best in the South Atlantic League and they have walked a league-low 202 batters. The Greensboro rotation is led by Alex Manasa (3.01 ERA, 64 K) and Osvaldo Bido (3.09 ERA, 72 K) and a strong bullpen sits behind them. The offense has also been strong for the Grasshoppers, as they sit second in the league in home runs (76), third in OPS (.735) and first in stolen bases (90). Mason Martin is the hitter to watch in the lineup, as he leads the leage in home runs (19) and RBI (67).

Promotions

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Shorebirds!

GHOSTBUSTERS/80's NIGHT: Get ready for a totally gnarly night! There'll be plenty of phat 80's fun at the ballpark with a special appearance from the Ghostbusters!

EDDIE DEEZEN APPEARANCE: Come out to the ballpark and meet the character Eugune Felsnic. The talented voice actor also starred in Polar Express, Dexter's Lab and What's New Scooby-Doo. He'll be at Municipal Stadium Friday and Saturday to celebrate 80's Night and Halfway to Christmas.

HALFWAY TO CHRISTMAS: Who's ready to have a holly jolly Christmas at the park? We're halfway there, so let's celebrate. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Suns themed Christmas Ornament.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Every Sunday Funday, there's plenty of family fun and games planned at historic Municipal Stadium. Face painting, autograph sessions and more will highlight the afternoon, while kids will also have special pre and post-game activities to participate in. Before the game, members of the Suns Kids Club can play catch on the field. All kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

SALUTE TO AMERICA: We live in the greatest country in the world. So why not stop for a minute to celebrate the night before it's birthday? Join the Suns for our Salute to America night and we'll celebrate with post-game fireworks!

