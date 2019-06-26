Rodriguez and Davis Homer in 9-2 Loss

June 26, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





GREENSBORO, N.C. - Nick Rodriguez and J.R. Davis launched their second homers of the season, but West Virginia fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 9-2, in the series finale Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

Devin Sweet (3-3) made his third start of the season for the Power (3-4, 40-37) and entered the matchup without allowing a run in his first two outings as a starter. However, after a scoreless first, Sweet saw his 12-inning scoreless streak snapped in the second, as Michael Gretler brought in a run on a double play ball to gave the Grasshoppers (3-4, 47-29) a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, West Virginia answered with Rodriguez's solo homer that traveled 364 feet and tied the game at one. Sweet worked into the sixth, but ran into some trouble early in the inning, loading the bases with nobody out before being replaced by Dayeison Arias. Arias would let two of his inherited runners come in to score, as Fabricio Macias brought in a run with a bloop base hit and Gretler worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1 Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers tallied four more runs in the seventh inning against Benjamin Onyshko before West Virginia added another in the eighth, when Davis crushed a solo homer off Cam Alldred (2-0). However, the Grasshoppers tacked on two more in the bottom of the inning on Mason Martin's two-run shot to secure the 9-2 Greensboro win.

The Power opens up a four-game series Thursday night against the Kannapolis Intimidators at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. LHP Steven Moyers (6-4, 4.20) toes the slab for West Virginia, while Kannapolis has not named a starter. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on Thursday, June 27, to begin a seven-game homestand against the Kannapolis Intimidators and Hickory Crawdads. It's Wheelers Weekend in downtown Charleston, with West Virginia honoring their former moniker over a three-day stretch from June 28-30. On June 29, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dan Wilson replica Wheelers jersey giveaway, courtesy of IHOP! For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.