Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns conclude their seven-game road trip with a matinee against the Hickory Crawdads at 12:00 p.m. RHP Angel Guillen (0-3, 3.32 ERA) starts things off for Hagerstown while Hickory sends RHP Tyree Thompson (3-3, 3.06 ERA) to the rubber.

SUNS BLANKED BY CRAWDADS: The Suns were not able to break through offensively and put together only five hits in their 7-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium Tuesday. The defeat was Hagerstown's (32-44, 2-4) seventh shutout loss of the season and the fourth straight loss overall. Hickory (46-26, 5-1) got the scoring started in the second inning against Suns starter Jake Irvin (L, 4-5). After a walk and an error with one away, Matt Whatley doubled into centerfield to put the Crawdads on the board. Frainyer Chaves then followed with a bunt single that ended up bringing in two more runs after an error. Then, in the third inning, it was the long ball that got the Crawdads offense going. Tyreque Reed and Pedro Gonzalez each hit solo shots against Irvin to push the score to 5-0. Irvin would end up going five innings on the hill, allowing four earned runs and striking out two.

OVERCAST BATS: The Suns were shutout for the seventh time of the season last night and for the first time since Lakewood shut Hagerstown out in back-to-back games June 4-5 at FirstEnergy Park. To put that in perspective, the Suns have held opponents scoreless just twice in 2019.

CLIPPING CLUFF: The 2019 draftee Jackson Cluff earned his first multiple-hit game of his minor league career yesterday, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. The Brigham-Young University-product is averaging .333 this season and has hit safely in four consecutive games after finishing his first game as a Sun 0-for-4 against the Rome Braves.

ROAD WOES: After dropping four consecutive road games against the Rome Braves and Hickory Crawdads, the Suns 2019 road record fell to 14-26. That's compared to an 18-18 record at Municipal Stadium this season. The only team with a worse road record in the northern division is Lakewood, who sports a 12-27 road record and a 19-18 home record. In the Southern Division, both Columbia and Rome have less wins, sporting records of 13-22 and 13-21, respectively. The best road record in the South Atlantic League belongs to Delmarva, who have won 26 of their 37 road contests.

2ND HALF STRUGGLES: The pitching staff was the highlight to watch for much of the first half. Holding the best ERA in Class-A baseball in May, the arms helped keep the Suns afloat in the first half, but they've been out to a slow start, watching the team give up 35 runs (32 earned) in the first 50.2 innings of the second half. Hagerstown's second half ERA is 5.68, nearly 2.00 higher than their first half ERA.

LOPSIDED WORKS: The Suns lost their first game by seven runs this season last night. Despite the loss, Hagerstown now owns a 2-1 record in seven-run games and have a 6-4 overall record when a game is decided by seven-or-more runs.

UH-OH, ALASTRE: Starter Tomas Alastre has struggled for much of the 2019 season. After allowing five earned runs in as many innings last night, the righty has an ERA of 6.16. Alastre has now surrendered 17 runs in 20 innings pitched since May 31 despite working six innings of two-hit baseball June 5 at Lakewood.

SUN SPOTS: Last night the Suns for 0-for-2 in attempted stolen bases. Cody Wilson was caught for a fifth time.

