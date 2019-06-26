Suns Swept by Crawdads to End Road Trip

HICKORY, NC - Hagerstown fought to the bitter end, but could not prevent the Hickory Crawdads from winning 7-3 and clinching the second sweep of the Suns this season at L.P. Frans Stadium Wednesday.

Hickory (47-25, 6-1) utilized a four-run eighth inning, featuring doubles from Matt Whatley and Tyreque Reed and a Sherten Apostel single to drive home four runs on Jacob Howell (L, 0-1) and push Hickory in front for the final time.

A couple of hours after being shutout for the seventh time this season, the offense picked up Angel Guillen, who started his second game this season. Guillen alllowed three runs in the first two innings, but the offense was able to knot it back up 3-3 in the seventh.

The bats started up in the second, which Jackson Cluff started with a lead-off single. After advancing on a wild pitch and a bunt, he scored from a Cole Daily sacrifice fly to center to cut Hickory's lead to 2-1.

Next, Cody Wilson slugged his fifth homer of the year to kick things off in the third to again inch the Suns (32-45, 2-5) within a run of the Crawdads.

The Suns tied the game in the seventh. Kyle Marinconz drew a one out walk and Nic Perkins moved him over with a single before Cole Daily poked a one out single up the middle to score Marinconz and tie the game at three.

Chandler Day worked three hitless innings while wringing up four Crawdads, but it was not enough for the Suns to claim a game. Kelvin Gonzalez (W, 3-0) got the victory after the four runs scored between his two innings of work.

Hagerstown returns home tomorrow to start a seven-game homestand. They begin with a three-game set with the Delmarva Shorebirds starting at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Francys Peguero (2-6, 2.62 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown. Delmarva opts to throw LHP Ryan Wilson (3-2, 4.23 ERA).

After the roadtrip ends, the Suns return to Municipal Stadium Thursday for a seven-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers. The stretch includes plenty of promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Ghostbusters/80's Night, Sunday Funday, and Salute to America. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

