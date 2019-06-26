Kannapolis Blanks Drive in Series Finale

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators used a strong pitching performance from Taylor Varnell to keep the Greenville Drive off the board on Wednesday for a 8-0 victory in the series finale. The Drive took the series thanks to a sweep of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Kannapolis took the early lead with two runs in the second. With a runner on first and two outs, Johan Cruz doubled to left to score the first and Michael Hickman followed with a single to score Cruz and give the Intimidators a 2-0 lead.

They added to the lead with one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Ian Dawkins doubled and later scored after a pair of wild pitches to make it 3-0 after five. Cruz provided the big blow in the sixth, clearing the bases with a double in the right field corner to give Kannapolis a 6-0 lead.

The Intimidators tacked on two more in the seventh on a pair of sacrifice flies. After loading the bases on three straight singles by Lenyn Sosa, Alex Destino, and Bryce Bush, Corey Zangari hit a sac fly to left to score Sosa and Cruz followed two batters later with a sac fly to right, making it an 8-0 game.

Meanwhile, Greenville was still searching for its first hit heading in to the eighth. Triston Casas obliged with a single to center to led off the inning.

The Drive's best scoring chance of the night followed in the ninth. A one-out single by Jonathan Ortega followed by a walk to Cole Brannen put two aboard with one out. Two batters later, Devlin Granberg was hit by a pitch to load them with two outs, but Devon Perez closed it out with a strikeout.

Kannapolis starter Varnell (4-3) earned the win, throwing 6.0 scoreless inning without allowing a hit and issuing two walks against six strikeouts. Drive starter Chris Machamer (3-4) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts against one walk. Perez earned his first save of the season, working 3.0 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Drive open a four-game series with the Rome Braves on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

