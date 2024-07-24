Fireflies and Hillcats Postponed July 24, 2024

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies game vs the Lynchburg Hillcats scheduled for July 24 has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow at 5 pm. Gates will open at 4:45 pm.

Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tomorrow night at 5:00 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-3, 3.73 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with LHP Jordan Humphries (0-5, 4.67 ERA) in game one. In game two, Columbia will toss RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Lynchburg counters with LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tomorrow is Christmas in July at Segra Park! Santa Claus is coming to town to hear your early Christmas wishes and we'll have plenty of amazing drink specials to keep your spirits merry and bright. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

