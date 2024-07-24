Delmarva Evens Series with Dominant Win Over Fred Nats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-56, 12-14) delivered their best offensive performance of 2024 on Wednesday night in a dominant, 17-5 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals (52-40, 17-9).

The Shorebirds struck first in the opening frame thanks to three consecutive two-out singles, capped off by Anderson De Los Santos who scored Leandro Arias with his base hit, giving Delmarva a 1-0 advantage.

The bats broke out in the second inning, starting with Jake Cunningham who belted his fourth home run of the season to make it 2-0 Shorebirds. Thomas Sosa doubled home Alfredo Velasquez moments later to up the lead to 3-0. Another run touched home on a sacrifice fly by Leandro Arias. Anderson De Los Santos followed that up with a two-run single. Stiven Acevedo finished the frame with a sacrifice fly, completing a six-run inning to make it 7-0.

The scoring continued in the third as a two-out, RBI single by Braylin Tavera extended the Shorebirds' lead to 8-0.

Anderson De Los Santon continued his tremendous night in the fourth as he launched a two-run homer over the left-field wall, his eighth homer of the season gave him five RBIs for the game, giving Delmarva their largest lead at 10-0.

Fredericksburg broke the shutout in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run single by Everett Cooper III to make it a 10-2 game.

Delmarva pushed their lead back to ten in the seventh as an RBI double by Cole Urman and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Kevin Guerrero put the Shorebirds on top 12-2.

The Fred Nats added a run in the eighth on a double by Nate Ochoa, but the Shorebirds countered with five runs in the ninth on a bases-loaded to Braylin Tavera followed by a grand slam by Leandro Arias, breaking open a 17-3 lead for Delmarva with Arias setting a new career-best with 5 RBIs.

Two more runs scored in the bottom of the ninth for Fredericksburg, but it was not nearly enough as the Shorebirds handily defeated the Nationals, 17-5.

Harif Frias (2-3) earned the win in relief for Delmarva with starting pitcher Bryan Polanco (7-3) suffering the loss for the Fred Nats.

The Shorebirds will look to continue the momentum from their best offensive performance of the season on Thursday as Riley Cooper takes the mound versus Marc Davis for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

