Arts in the Ballpark Comes to Segra Stadium August 10th

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Prepare for a 'hostile' takeover at Segra Stadium on Saturday, August 10th during the Woodpeckers game against the visiting Augusta GreenJackets. Arts in the Ballpark, presented by DistiNCtly Fayetteville, will take place during the game and will feature a collaboration between the Woodpeckers and local artist Brandon Dean Johnson and his creative characters called the Hoodlins.

Arts in the Ballpark will feature a special themed on-field jersey of the Hoodlin' characters and Woodpeckers mascot Bunker that will be auctioned off both in-game and online. Proceeds from the auction will benefit local non-profit Black Artist Forward. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a 'Color Your Own' cap with the Hoodlin' characters. The cap will also include a set of markers. "DistiNCtly Fayetteville is so pleased to partner with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on the Arts in the Ballpark and Hoodlin' Mania promotion," said Devin Heath, President and CEO of DistiNCtly Fayetteville. "Our team is invested in the community, and we take great pride in working with our community partners. When the Woodpeckers presented the idea to sponsor the game and provide a distinct hat that attendees design themselves, we knew it was a perfect partnership."

Arts in the Ballpark will also feature a unique in-park experience for the evening with a complete takeover of Hoodlin' creatures on the videoboard and on social media. Local artists from the community will also be showcasing their work around the 360-degree concourse.

Tickets for the game are on-sale now and can be purchased online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or in-person at the box office at Segra Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6:05 p.m.

