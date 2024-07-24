RiverDogs Ride Balanced Attack to 7-5 Win Over Cannon Ballers

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Enzo Paulino

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Enzo Paulino(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Every hitter in the Charleston RiverDogs lineup reached base safely at least once in a 7-5 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of a crowd of 2,605. The RiverDogs have emerged victorious in the first two games of the series by a combined three runs.

After going scoreless for nine innings on Tuesday night, the Cannon Ballers (12-14, 53-39) wasted little time getting on the board Wednesday. Arxy Hernandez battled to work a one out walk in the opening inning against Garrett Edwards. With two down, George Wolkow ripped an RBI triple down the right field line and Kannapolis had a quick 1-0 lead. Edwards struck out four over 3.0 innings in his RiverDogs debut.

The RiverDogs (16-9, 43-47) evened the score in the second inning. Angel Mateo began the frame with a single to center field. Enderson Delgado followed with another base hit, putting runners on the corners with no outs. After a shallow fly ball to left from Raudelis Martinez, Carlos Colmenarez drove one a little deeper for a sacrifice fly.

Jake Bockenstedt, pitching through a steady rain, fell behind Enzo Paulino 3-0 to open the bottom of the third inning. After ball three, the umpires stopped the game, and the contest was delayed for 25 minutes.

Following the break, the righthander struggled to find his command as he walked three of the first four batters he faced to force in a run. With the bases still loaded, Jhon Diaz hooked a ground-rule double into the right field corner to score two more and make it 4-1. Mateo added a sacrifice fly and Martinez an RBI single to complete the five-run outburst.

Kannapolis pulled a bit closer in the fourth when Logan Drake hammered a Chris Villaman fastball over the left field wall for his third home run of the season. Charleston took that run back with Colmenarez's RBI triple into the right field corner in the fifth.

Down 7-2 when the final frame began, Kannapolis put together a rally against Dalton Fowler. The Cannon Ballers loaded the bases with two outs and Hernandez cleared them with a booming double to the right field corner on a 2-2 pitch. With the tying run at the plate, Gerlin Rosario came on to try and finish the job. He won a long battle with Ronny Hernandez, striking him out to end the game and earn his sixth save of the season.

Samuel Mejia earned the win by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He struck out three and allowed a single hit. Fowler was charged with three runs on five hits in 1.2 innings.

Kannapolis won the hit column 11-10 with their late surge. Hernandez and Logan each provided three hits and Wolkow added two. For the RiverDogs, Santana and Mateo each totaled two knocks.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted Swampy Joe Night on Wednesday evening, a nod to everyone's favorite ogre in the movies. Between innings contests included an ogre imitation battle and the concession stands served an ogre smash drink, swamp fries and an ogre burger.

Game three of the series is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.70) is scheduled to start for the RiverDogs. Kannapolis will hand the baseball to RHP Aldrin Batista (8-4, 3.57). $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday. You know what would be cruel this summer? If we didn't let you get into your baseball era! Join us for Mean Hot Days and realize you belong with us!

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.