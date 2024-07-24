Pelicans Hold off GreenJackets Charge, Win 4-3 on Wednesday Night

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Despite a late scare, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held off the Augusta GreenJackets for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. Their second win of the week pushed the Birds' record to 40-52 overall and 11-15 in the second half, while the GreenJackets dropped to 36-54 and 9-16 in the second half.

The Pelicans relied on their power as Miguel Pabon (1-4, HR, RBI) and Christian Olivo (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) both went deep in the victory. Three of the four hits for Myrtle Beach went for extra bases.

For the first time in his career, Nazier Mulé (1-1) lasted five innings and got the win with no runs allowed and three strikeouts. Kenyi Perez grabbed the save after allowing one earned run in the final inning but getting the final out.

From the last spot in the lineup, Leiker Figueroa (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI) led the GreenJackets with a pair of runs driven in. Noah Williams (2-4, 2 2B, RBI) smacked two doubles and drove in a run. Augusta left seven on base and went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

GreenJackets' starter Didier Fuentes (3-5) allowed three earned runs off the home runs in his 4 2/3 innings to take the loss. Juan Sanchez followed with an earned run through two innings out of the bullpen.

Both teams were held scoreless before Pabon hit his third home run of the year to left field in the bottom of the fourth to put the Pelicans up 1-0.

Olivo flashed his power with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth for his third of the season as the Pelicans stretched their lead to 3-0.

Augusta rallied back for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. With runners on first and second, Williams laced a double down the right-field line that scored one. Luis Sanchez was thrown out at home trying to score the second run on the play. Figueroa followed with an RBI double to make it a one-run game.

The Pelicans answered in the bottom of the seventh as Olivo scored on a fielder's choice by Christian Hernandez.

Up 4-2 in the ninth, the Pelicans sacrificed a run as Kenyi Perez gave up an RBI groundout to Figueroa to make it a one-run game again. The tying run was stranded on third as Luis Guanipa grounded back to Perez to end it.

Thursday night's game between the Pelicans and GreenJackets is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.