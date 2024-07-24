Recycled Aluminum Cans to Benefit SC Firefighters Burned Children's Fund

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce that aluminum cans recycled at Pelicans Ballpark will now benefit the South Carolina Firefighters Burned Children's Fund. The initiative, which is supported locally by the City of Myrtle Beach Fire Department, went into effect last night during the Pelicans' game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

The initiative was presented to the club as a recycling option by MBFD Master Firefighter Ryan Murphy, who spearheads this initiative for the department. The mission of the SCFBCF is to provide South Carolina burned children with transformative experiences that build friendships, develop life skills, and foster a can-do attitude.

"We aren't just asking people to recycle because it's good for the environment, we are asking them to recycle because it will also help put a smile on a burned child's face," stated Murphy.

Red recycle bins have been placed throughout Pelicans Ballpark specifically for aluminum cans. This program will remain in place throughout the Pelicans' 2024 season as well as for fall events at Pelicans Ballpark.

"We're proud to support our city's firefighters and a cause that is so important to them and our community," said Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore.

The Pelicans continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight through Sunday, July 28.

ABOUT THE SOUTH CAROLINA FIREFIGHTERS BURNED CHILDREN'S FUND: The South Carolina Firefighters Burned Children's Fund was founded in 1986 by South Carolina's firefighters and MUSC Children's Hospital to ease the recovery process for pediatric burn patients and their families. Donations to this fund support South Carolina's burned children and their recovery.

