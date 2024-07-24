Delmarva Erupts for 17 Runs to Beat Nats

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Delmarva had an offensive eruption to defeat the FredNats 17-5. The Shorebirds are 12-14 (35-56) while the Nats fall to 17-9 (52-40).

Delmarva got a run in the first inning, then plated six more in the second inning to open up a 7-0 lead. They added another in the top of the third, and two more in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Everett Cooper III picked up a two-run single in the home fourth to get the Nats on the board but it was not enough for Fredericksburg. Delmarva eventually opened up a 17-3 edge, before Cristhian Vaquero's two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th made the final score 17-5 Delmarva. Harif Frias (2-3) earned the win, and Bryan Polanco (7-3) took the loss.

In game three, Marc Davis (3-2, 2.40) gets the ball against the lefty Riley Cooper (4-1, 2.69) in a 7:05 start.

