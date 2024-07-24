Late Rally Falls Just Short in 4-3 Loss for Jackets

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The GreenJackets scored once in the 9th and had the tying run at 3rd with two outs, but could not complete the comeback as they dropped their 2nd in a row against the Pelicans.

Both sides traded zeroes through three frames, with starters Didier Fuentes and Nazier Mulé dueling back and forth despite early command struggles on both sides. Catcher Miguel Pabon took matters into his own hands in the bottom of the 4th, clubbing a long homer over the grandstand in left for a 1-0 Pelicans lead. Mulé, on the other hand, worked a career-high five innings without allowing a run for his first professional win.

Myrtle Beach would chase Fuentes in the 5th thanks to another long ball, this time a two-run shot from Christian Olivo. Fuentes took his 5th loss of the season despite eight strikeouts and just three hits allowed, burnt by loud contact.

The GreenJackets would ignite some offense in the 7th against volatile reliever Scarlyn Lebron, as the bottom of the order led the charge. Jacob Godman singled and Luis Sanchez walked to start the inning, bringing the tying run to the plate in Noah Williams. Williams clobbered a line drive to the fence, scoring Godman, but Sanchez took a slow turn around third and was cut down at the plate. Leiker Figueroa would then double to cut the deficit to one, but Augusta was unable to tie the game and get Fuentes off the hook.

As has often been the case this year, the Jackets' pitching staff struggled to post a zero immediately following a big offensive inning. Myrtle Beach used small ball to double the lead, as Olivo walked and stole second, took third on a bloop single from Jacob Wetzel, and raced home ahead of the throw on a groundball to third.

Augusta made their last gasp in the 9th against Kenyi Perez, whose gaudy strikeout numbers are matched only by his sky-high walk totals. Perez displayed one of each in his first two hitters, before Williams roped a double down the line to continue his strong day. This time, Sanchez was held at 3rd, and both runners advanced (with Sanchez scoring) on a groundout by Figueroa. With two outs and a man at 3rd, 18-year-old outfielder stepped up against Perez to play hero, but ended up bouncing back to the mound to end the game and give Perez his first professional save.

The GreenJackets return to the field tomorrow in Myrtle Beach behind Kadon Morton, who will continue his quest for his first professional win on the mound. The Pelicans counter with Yenrri Rojas, who has solid numbers as a reliever but has not been stretched out as a starter very often. The GreenJackets will return home at the end of the month on July 30th, hosting the Down East Wood Ducks for the first and only time in their final season of existence. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

