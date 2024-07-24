Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 7.24

The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-3, 3.73 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with LHP Jackson Humphries (0-5, 4.67 ERA).

Tonight is a Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer where you can bring your dog with you to the ballpark for free! Fans can also enjoy $5 12 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzers while at the game. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

RODRIGUEZ SLAM LEADS TO 13-1 ONSLAUGHT AT SEGRA PARK: Lizandro Rodriguez clubbed the Fireflies' first grand slam of the season to lead the scoring effort as the Fireflies blew out the Lynchburg Hillcats 13-1 Tuesday night at Segra Park. The big blow came in the seventh and started as Kendeglys Virguez walked Blake Mitchell, hit Austin Charles with a pitch and walked Derlin Figueroa to set the table. Hyungchan Um broke the seal, punching a single down the left field line to score Mitchell and Charles and advance Columbia's lead to 5-1. After Jhonny Perdomo drew a walk, Lizandro Rodriguez clobbered the Fireflies first grand slam of the season off the right field foul pole to put the game out of reach. The grand slam was Columbia's first grand slam since Trevor Werner launched one at Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023.

GRAND OLE TIME: Tuesday, Lizandro Rodriguez clubbed the Fireflies first grand slam of the season. The grand slam was Columbia's 50th homer of the season and their 10th homer that came in the seventh or later. It was Rodriguez's first-career grand slam and the 20th of his career. It helped lead to Columbia's largest margin of victory (12) this season.

MARVELOUS MARTIN: Logan Martin rebounded in the opener against Lynchburg in a big way. The righty spun five one-run frames, holding the Hillcats to a Jaison Chourio solo homer in the first. He also churned out a career-high seven punchouts in the blowout victory.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. Sunday, Veliz threw 48 pitches, 30 for strikes as he spun four one-hit innings against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a five-inning win for the Columbia Fireflies.

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in three RBI, giving him 43 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43). The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.95. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 16.2 innings (0.54 ERA). In his last 12 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's doubleheader he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last three appearances, Hansell has allowed only one earned run over 10.1 innings (0.87 ERA).

WELCOME TO ROYALTY: The Royals full-season farm has been great this season. All-in-all Royals full-season affiliates have the fourth-best winning percentage in baseball (.534) trailing only Milwaukee, Cleveland and Seattle. Milwaukee leads the pack with a .564 winning percentage and Cleveland and Seattle are within .01 of Kansas City.

