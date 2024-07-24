Carolina Falls at Salem
July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
SALEM, V.A. - The Salem Red Sox jumped out to a five-run lead and never looked back as they cruised past the Carolina Mudcats 7-1 on Wednesday night at Carillion Clinic Field.
Salem (49-43 overall, 15-11 second half) took an early three-run lead in the third on a three-run home run by Franklin Arias, his first of the season.
After adding single tallies in the fourth and fifth to make it a 5-0 lead, the Red Sox provided an exclamation point with a pair of runs in the seventh with the inning highlighted by an Arias double.
Carolina (54-36 overall, 13-12 second half) scored their only run in the top of the ninth on a Cooper Pratt single.
The series continues Thursday night with first pitch is set for 7:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
