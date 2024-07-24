Carolina Falls at Salem

SALEM, V.A. - The Salem Red Sox jumped out to a five-run lead and never looked back as they cruised past the Carolina Mudcats 7-1 on Wednesday night at Carillion Clinic Field.

Salem (49-43 overall, 15-11 second half) took an early three-run lead in the third on a three-run home run by Franklin Arias, his first of the season.

After adding single tallies in the fourth and fifth to make it a 5-0 lead, the Red Sox provided an exclamation point with a pair of runs in the seventh with the inning highlighted by an Arias double.

Carolina (54-36 overall, 13-12 second half) scored their only run in the top of the ninth on a Cooper Pratt single.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch is set for 7:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

