Wood Ducks Walk off in Series Opener

July 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Wood Ducks hosted the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for Bark in the park and game one of the series. The Woodpeckers were three up and three down in the top of the 1st. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 1st. In the top of the 2nd the Woodpeckers had one single from Nehomar Ochoa Jr. but left him on base. With two outs for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the 2nd, Esteban Mejia hits a homerun to left field, 0-1.

The Woodpeckers were three up and three down in the top of the 3rd. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 3rd with a triple from Echedry Vargas. Then Julian Brock is hit by a pitch followed by Arturo Disla walking to load the bases. After a mound visit by the Woodpeckers they close out the inning. In the bottom of the 4th the Woodpeckers changed pitchers as Hudson Leach came in for Anderson Brito. Leach finished the inning with two consecutive outs. The Wood Ducks sit the Woodpeckers down in order in the top of the 5th. In the bottom of the 5th Vargas hits a single for the Wood Ducks. Then Vargas steals second and gets on third through a groundout but is left there with a pop out from Brock.

In the top of the 6th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Luke Savage comes in for Paul Bonzagni and sets the Woodpeckers down in order. The Wood Ducks get a walk from JoJo Blackmon in the bottom of the 6th but that's all. In the top of the 7th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Josh Trentadue comes in for Savage and sees three up and three down. In the bottom of the 7th the Woodpeckers switched pitchers as Wilmy Sanchez came in for Leach.

The Woodpeckers started the top of the 8th with a single from Ocha Jr. followed by a walk from Juan Santander. A wild pitch by Trentadue advances Ocha Jr. and Santander. Then Xavier Casserilla walks followed by a Wood Ducks mound meeting. A single by Alberto Hernandez allowed Ocha Jr. to score, 1-1. After a mound meeting the Wood Ducks close out the inning with a pop out and a strikeout. In the bottom of the 8th the Wood Ducks have one single from Disla.

In the top of the 9th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Bryan Magdaleno comes in for Trentadue and sets the Woodpeckers down in order. The Wood Ducks get on hit in the top of the 9th but that's all. In the bottom of the 10th Vargas hits a single and then steals second base. A single by Danyer Cueva brings home Torres, 1-2.

The Wood Ducks walk it off in extras, 1-2 with seven hits and zero errors. The Woodpeckers had three hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for game two tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00p.m. Join the Wood Ducks for winning Wednesday and half price wine. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

