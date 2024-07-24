Bush's Homer Sparks Ninth Inning Rally in Thrilling Woodpeckers' Win

Kinston, NC - Through eight innings Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-49, 14-12) found themselves trailing by a run and heading towards their second straight defeat to begin the series. However, Will Bush launched a game-tying home run to lead off the ninth inning which catalyzed a four-run frame that powered Fayetteville to a 6-3 comeback win over the Down East Wood Ducks (45-45, 10-15). The Woodpeckers have now won five of eight over Down East in the season series this year.

The Wood Ducks once again took an early lead. Arturo Disla hit a two-run home run with two outs in the first off Sandy Mejia. It was the lone blemish on an otherwise strong start from Mejia, who went four innings and tied his season high in strikeouts with seven.

In the top of the fourth, it was Fayetteville's turn to show off their power. Jancel Villarroel got ahold of a first pitch from Down East starter Izack Tiger for a solo shot to cut the lead to 2-1. It was Villarroel's second home run with the Woodpeckers since his promotion in June and the only run surrendered by Tiger.

Engel Peralta came on in relief in the fifth and the Wood Ducks grabbed the run back on a Disla RBI single to make it 3-1. Peralta departed ahead of the sixth in favor of Abel Mercedes (W, 2-1), who turned in his best outing of the season for the Woodpeckers. Mercedes tossed a season-long three scoreless innings, allowing no runs or hits while walking two and striking out a season-high eight batters. In the meantime, Bush brought Fayetteville back within one in the sixth with a run-scoring double.

The deficit remained the same heading into the top of the ninth as Down East called upon Adonis Villavicencio (L, 0-1) to shut the door. Bush came to the plate and blasted a 3-2 pitch over the center field fence for his fourth home run of the season and his third hit of the night to level the score.

The energy from the game-tying homer seemed to be infectious throughout the Woodpeckers' lineup. Xavier Casserilla and Alberto Hernandez immediately followed with back-to-back singles before Yamal Encarnacion walked to load the bases with nobody out. Waner Luciano, who hit a walk-off home run Saturday night against Charleston, delivered again with a sac fly that scored pinch runner Chase Jaworsky and put Fayetteville in front, 4-3. Moments later, Cesar Hernandez tacked on two more runs with a single to right as the Woodpeckers sent eight men to the plate in the inning.

Now with a three-run lead, manager Ricky Rivera turned to the bullpen one last time and brought on Amilcar Chirinos (SV, 4) for the bottom of the ninth. Chirinos made quick work of the top three in the Wood Ducks order, striking them all out to earn the save. Fayetteville pitching struck out 18 batters in the victory, the most as a team since they struck out 19 on Opening Night at Myrtle Beach.

With the series now tied, the Woodpeckers look to grab the upper hand on Thursday night. RHP Alain Pena gets the start for Fayetteville, coming off a rain-shortened outing Friday night against Charleston. Meanwhile, Down East is expected to start RHP Kolton Curtis. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

